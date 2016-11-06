FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2016 / 9:24 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. dollar jumps in Asia as FBI clears Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States one dollar bills are seen on a light table at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014.Gary Cameron/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar jumped in Asia on Monday after FBI Director James Comey said a review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency's conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

The dollar climbed about 1 percent against the yen to 104.05 JPY=, while the euro slipped 0.6 percent to $1.1066 EUR=.

Markets have tended to see Democratic contender Clinton as the status quo candidate for U.S. President and news favoring her bid often boosts risk appetite.

In a letter to Congress, Comey said on Sunday the agency had completed its review of the new emails and "we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton".

Reporting by Wayne Cole; editing by David Clarke

