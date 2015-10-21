FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
October 21, 2015 / 4:47 PM / 2 years ago

Draft Biden says VP will still 'articulate a vision' for U.S. future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Draft Biden, the political action committee that had urged the vice president to enter the 2016 U.S. presidential race, said it believed Joe Biden will still “articulate a vision” for the nation even after his announcement on Wednesday that he would not seek the presidency.

“While the vice president has decided not to run, we know that over the next year he will stand up for all Americans and articulate a vision for America’s future that will leave no one behind,” Will Pierce, the executive director of Draft Biden 2016, said in a statement.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
