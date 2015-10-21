Draft Biden says VP will still 'articulate a vision' for U.S. future

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Draft Biden, the political action committee that had urged the vice president to enter the 2016 U.S. presidential race, said it believed Joe Biden will still “articulate a vision” for the nation even after his announcement on Wednesday that he would not seek the presidency.

“While the vice president has decided not to run, we know that over the next year he will stand up for all Americans and articulate a vision for America’s future that will leave no one behind,” Will Pierce, the executive director of Draft Biden 2016, said in a statement.