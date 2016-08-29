Factbox: Early voting starts next month in U.S. election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Although the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election is more than two months away, the first ballots will be cast in just a few weeks when several states begin early voting.
Thirty-eight of the 50 U.S. states have some form of early voting in this year's race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Pushing supporters to vote early has become a large organizational effort by both major U.S. parties. Below are the dates for early voting in the states that allow it.
State rankings, such as "most competitive states," are based on the Reuters States of the Nation poll. (here)
* Florida: Oct. 24 to Nov. 6
* Iowa: Sept. 29 to Nov. 7
* Nevada: Oct. 22 to Nov. 4
* North Carolina: Varies by county
* Ohio: Oct. 12 to Nov. 7
* Virginia: Sept. 23 to Nov. 5
* Arizona: Oct. 12 to Nov. 4
* Colorado: Oct. 24 to Nov. 7
* Georgia: Oct. 17 to Nov. 4
* New Mexico: Oct. 11 to Nov. 5
* Wisconsin: Varies by municipalities
* Alaska: Oct. 24 to Nov. 7
* Arkansas: Oct. 24 to Nov. 7
* Idaho: Oct. 24 to Nov. 4
* Indiana: Oct. 12 to Nov. 7
* Kansas: Nov. 1 to Nov. 7
* Kentucky: Oct. 21 to Nov. 7
* Louisiana: Oct. 25 to Nov. 1
* Mississippi: Sept. 26 to Nov. 5
* Montana: Oct. 11 to Nov. 7
* Nebraska: Oct. 10 to Nov. 7
* Oklahoma: Nov. 3 to Nov. 5
* South Dakota: Sept. 23 to Nov. 7
* Tennessee: Oct. 19 to Nov. 3
* Texas: Oct. 24 to Nov. 4
* Utah: Oct. 25 to Nov. 4
* West Virginia: Oct. 26 to Nov. 5
* Wyoming: Sept. 29 to Nov. 7
* California: Varies by county
* Hawaii: Oct. 25 to Nov. 5
* Illinois: Sept. 29 to Nov. 7
* Maine: Oct. 9 to Nov. 7
* Maryland: Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
* Massachusetts: Oct. 24 to Nov. 4
* Minnesota: Sept. 23 to Nov. 7
* Vermont: Sept. 23 to Nov. 7
* Washington state: Oct. 21 to Nov. 7
* Washington, D.C.: Oct. 29 to Nov. 5
