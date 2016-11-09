FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
ECB and Fed can respond to any shock from Trump win: Jazbec
November 9, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 10 months ago

ECB and Fed can respond to any shock from Trump win: Jazbec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bostjan Jazbec, Slovenia's central bank governor, speaks during an interview in Ljubljana December 13, 2013.Srdjan Zivulovic/File photo

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve can respond to any economic shock stemming from Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president, ECB rate setter Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday.

"I believe the U.S. central bank and the ECB are able to suitably respond to any possible shocks following the U.S. elections," the Slovenian governor said when asked how the vote would influence the global growth outlook.

Reporting By Marja Novak; Writing by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
