ECB and Fed can respond to any shock from Trump win: Jazbec

BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia (Reuters) - The European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve can respond to any economic shock stemming from Donald Trump's surprise election as U.S. president, ECB rate setter Bostjan Jazbec said on Wednesday.

"I believe the U.S. central bank and the ECB are able to suitably respond to any possible shocks following the U.S. elections," the Slovenian governor said when asked how the vote would influence the global growth outlook.