ECB's Draghi says consequences of Trump's win hard to assess

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, during a debate on the ECB annual report for 2015, November 21, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's President Mario Draghi said on Monday that one should look beyond a "muted" market reaction to Donald Trump's U.S. election win, which will have long-term consequences that are difficult to predict.

"I don’t think we should stop at that (muted market reaction)," Draghi told the European Parliament.

Likening Trump's victory to Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Draghi added: "Clearly, these changes have a long term impact which is very difficult to assess."