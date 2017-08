U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.

RIGA (Reuters) - European Central Bank ratesetter Ilmars Rimsevics welcomed Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win on Wednesday, saying the Republican would be a "very good" president.

"I think that he will be a very good president because he has to prove that he will bring about some change and... structural reforms," Rimsevics said during a TV interview.