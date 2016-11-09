FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB ready to intervene in markets in emergency, Nowotny says
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

ECB ready to intervene in markets in emergency, Nowotny says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny attends a news conference in the building of the Central Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia, Cyprus October 27, 2016.Yiannis Kourtoglou

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to intervene in markets in an emergency, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday, after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election sparked turbulence in currency and other markets.

"We are definitely prepared to intervene in an emergency," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, adding that it was too soon to know what will happen. "What that will really look like, we must wait and see."

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans

