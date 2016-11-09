ECB ready to intervene in markets in emergency, Nowotny says

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to intervene in markets in an emergency, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday, after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election sparked turbulence in currency and other markets.

"We are definitely prepared to intervene in an emergency," he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference, adding that it was too soon to know what will happen. "What that will really look like, we must wait and see."