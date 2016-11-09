Economy tops list of worries facing American voters: Reuters/Ipsos

Voters check in to cast their ballots during voting in the 2016 presidential election in San Diego, California U.S., November 8, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The economy, terrorism and healthcare ranked as the top three concerns facing Americans casting ballots in Tuesday’s presidential election, according to an early reading from the Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll.

The poll of about 35,000 people found that 25 percent of voters picked the economy as the “most important problem.”. Another 14 percent named “terrorism/terrorist attacks” and 13 percent picked healthcare.

By contrast, the economy was the No. 1 concern for 46 percent of American voters in 2012, according to the Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll four years ago. Almost nobody listed terrorism as a top concern in 2012, and 8 percent listed healthcare as the top worry.

A signature Trump issue, immigration, was chosen by 7 percent of voters as the most important issue in Tuesday's poll.

The poll reading will be updated as more poll responses are tallied and more votes are counted across the country.