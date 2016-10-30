AHERLOW, Ireland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he had not been contacted by the FBI about new investigative steps being taken related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
"No, I haven't been notified of anything, no, I haven't been requested of anything, no, I'm not aware of the department being requested, and I have no further comment to make," Kerry told a news conference in Ireland where he is being awarded a peace prize.
"As an American citizen and former nominee of the party, there is a lot I'd like to say about what is going on, but I can't and I am just going to remain out of this," he added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, editing by Larry King)