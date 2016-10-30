U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

AHERLOW, Ireland U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday he had not been contacted by the FBI about new investigative steps being taken related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

"No, I haven't been notified of anything, no, I haven't been requested of anything, no, I'm not aware of the department being requested, and I have no further comment to make," Kerry told a news conference in Ireland where he is being awarded a peace prize.

"As an American citizen and former nominee of the party, there is a lot I'd like to say about what is going on, but I can't and I am just going to remain out of this," he added.

