Letter with granular matter sent to Trump's son in New York
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 18, 2016 / 12:49 PM / a year ago

Letter with granular matter sent to Trump's son in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Authorities were investigating a threatening letter containing a granular substance that was sent to Donald Trump’s son urging an end to the elder’s presidential campaign, a New York City police official said on Friday.

The letter was addressed to the Manhattan home of Eric Trump, 32, who has appeared frequently on the campaign trail with his father, the Republican front-runner for the White House in 2016.

“There was a substance inside that is being tested, it’s not lethal,” the official said.

The letter, which contained threats over Trump continuing his campaign, was being examined by law enforcement experts, the official said. No suspects have been identified.

Police were called to Trump Parc East, a luxury apartment building in mid-Manhattan, at 7:15 p.m. EDT (2315 EDT) on Thursday with a report of a suspicious letter received by a tenant.

No injuries were reported.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

