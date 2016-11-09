FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. envoys seek to reassure Europe on ties
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 8:22 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. envoys seek to reassure Europe on ties

A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Donald Trump's election night rally in Manhattan.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. ambassadors to the European Union and NATO sought to reassure Washington's allies in Europe on Wednesday that close cooperation would continue following the election of Donald Trump as president.

"There's a lot of continuity here," NATO ambassador Douglas Lute told a gathering of European diplomats at the U.S. embassy in Brussels. "NATO has always been a bipartisan venture for the United States."

During his campaign, the Republican Trump questioned U.S. spending on European defense through NATO and European leaders, especially those closest to Russia in the east, are concerned.

EU ambassador Anthony Gardner, appointed by outgoing Democrat President Barack Obama, urged Europeans not to make assumptions about the nature of a Trump administration: "It's too early to reach conclusions," he told reporters.

"Any U.S. administration is going to realize the importance of ... U.S.-EU relations. Give it time," he said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.