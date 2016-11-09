FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Mogherini says EU-U.S. ties deeper than any change in politics
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 8:14 AM / 10 months ago

EU's Mogherini says EU-U.S. ties deeper than any change in politics

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini holds a joint news conference with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom (not pictured) at the government headquarters Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, October 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday that the European Union and the United States would continue to work together following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

"EU-U.S. ties are deeper than any change in politics. We'll continue to work together, rediscovering the strength of Europe," Mogherini, high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a tweet.

EU officials and diplomats said European governments may need to strengthen their own cooperation if a Trump administration pulls back from international commitments.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

