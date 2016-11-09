FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU eyes more self-reliance after Trump victory
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 10:09 AM / 10 months ago

EU eyes more self-reliance after Trump victory

A TV screen showing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is pictured in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 9, 2016.Staff/Remote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must take responsibility for dealing with neighbors Russia, Africa and the Middle East, its commissioner for "neighborhood policy" said on Wednesday after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president.

"Europe must shoulder its own share of international responsibility, especially in its neighborhood," Johannes Hahn said on Twitter, although he also said: "America and Europe have always been strongest when they worked together."

During his campaign, Trump promised radical changes in U.S. policy, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and questioned the cost of U.S. military and other commitments in Europe.

The EU faces a more aggressive Russia to the east, conflicts in the Middle East to the south and an increased threat from Islamist militants among others.

The conservative leader in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said: "The message is clear: it is now up to Europe. We must be more self-confident and assume more responsibility. We do not know what to expect from the USA.

"For the political culture in Europe, this is another wake-up call."

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.