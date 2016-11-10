FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
EU's Oettinger says Trump's first remarks were 'at least wise'
#World News
November 10, 2016 / 7:04 AM / 10 months ago

EU's Oettinger says Trump's first remarks were 'at least wise'

Guenther Oettinger, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, speaks during the welcome night at the world's biggest computer and software fair CeBit in Hanover, Germany, March 14, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe must give U.S. President-elect Donald Trump a chance to continue the transatlantic partnership and the Republican's first remarks after his election victory were "at least wise", European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday.

"Of course we're disappointed and surprised by the outcome, but we have to accept this," Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

He added Europe should give Trump and his "hopefully professional team" a chance to continue the transatlantic partnership based on shared values.

The German commissioner said the U.S. election campaign had been characterized by fierce rhetoric, lack of respect and lies.

"Now we have to see if there'll be a fresh start and the first remarks by Trump were at least wise," he added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Nick Macfie

