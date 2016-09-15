Donald Trump is a problem for the whole world, EU's Schulz says

European Parliament President Martin Schulz presides a debate on the outcome of last EU-Turkey summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 9, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - If U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins the election in November, it would be problematic for the entire world and encourage copycats in Europe, European Parliament President Martin Schulz told a German magazine.

"Trump is not only a problem for the EU but also for the whole world," Schulz said in an interview with Der Spiegel published online on Thursday.

"If a man who shows off by not having a clue and by saying that specialist knowledge is elitist rubbish ends up in the White House, a critical point will have been reached," said Schulz, a German center-left Social Democrat.

Such a scenario would mean that there is an "obviously irresponsible man" sitting in a position that demands the utmost sense of responsibility, Schulz said.

He added that he was concerned that Trump getting into power would spur on copycats in Europe. "That's why I want Hillary Clinton to win."