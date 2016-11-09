FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 8:42 AM / 10 months ago

UKIP leader and Brexit figurehead Farage congratulates Trump

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters at his Westminster office in London, Britain September 21, 2016.Dylan Martinez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party who was a figurehead in the campaign to get Britain out of the European Union, congratulated Donald Trump on being elected the next U.S. president on Wednesday.

Farage, who spoke at a Trump rally during the election campaign, had predicted the former reality TV host could harness the same dissatisfaction among voters that led to Brexit, something that Trump himself made repeated reference to.

"I hand over the mantle to @RealDonaldTrump! Many congratulations. You have fought a brave campaign," Farage wrote on this Twitter website.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by William Schomberg

