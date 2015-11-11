FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cruz says would not bail out big U.S. banks if they were in crisis
November 11, 2015 / 4:13 AM / 2 years ago

Cruz says would not bail out big U.S. banks if they were in crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz said he would not bail out a U.S. bank if it were on the verge of collapsing.

“I would not bail them out,” Cruz said, speaking at Tuesday night’s Republican primary debate in Milwaukee hosted by Fox Business Network.

Cruz said that instead of bailing out a bank, he would change monetary policy at the U.S. Federal Reserve, including instituting a gold standard.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
