Republican Rand Paul says Fed's role in U.S. interest rates should be examined

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul speaks at the Growth and Opportunity Party at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 31, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul called for a re-examination of the role the Federal Reserve plays in setting U.S. interest rates.

Paul, one of the most vocal critics of the Fed who has also called for returning to the gold standard, made his call at Tuesday night’s Republican primary debate in Milwaukee hosted by the Fox Business Network.

“We need to re-examine whether we want a Fed Reserve that is so involved in setting interest rates,” the senator from Kentucky said.

