Republican Rand Paul says Fed's role in U.S. interest rates should be examined
November 11, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Rand Paul says Fed's role in U.S. interest rates should be examined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul speaks at the Growth and Opportunity Party at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul called for a re-examination of the role the Federal Reserve plays in setting U.S. interest rates.

Paul, one of the most vocal critics of the Fed who has also called for returning to the gold standard, made his call at Tuesday night’s Republican primary debate in Milwaukee hosted by the Fox Business Network.

“We need to re-examine whether we want a Fed Reserve that is so involved in setting interest rates,” the senator from Kentucky said.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
