White House says politics may be at play on Keystone pipeline timing
November 3, 2015 / 6:28 PM / 2 years ago

White House says politics may be at play on Keystone pipeline timing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday there may be political considerations behind calls to pause the review process for TransCanada Corp’s proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

“There’s reason to believe there may be politics at play here,” Earnest said at a news briefing. “We believe the decision should be made by the experts who are evaluating this project.”

The Canadian company behind the proposed Keystone XL pipeline has asked the U.S. government to suspend review of the $8 billion project that has sparked a political war between environmentalists and the oil industry.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

