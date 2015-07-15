Democratic presidential candidate O'Malley raised $2 million in first month

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination as his wife Katie (R) looks on in Federal Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O‘Malley raised $2 million in his first month as a candidate, a campaign spokesman said on Wednesday.

The former Maryland governor, who announced his candidacy on May 30, had 15 public events in Iowa and New Hampshire and brought in $2 million, campaign strategist Bill Hyers said in a statement ahead of a Federal Election commission deadline for candidate filings.

O‘Malley trails far behind front-runner Hillary Clinton in polls on the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election.