FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democratic presidential candidate O'Malley raised $2 million in first month
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 15, 2015 / 5:47 PM / 2 years ago

Democratic presidential candidate O'Malley raised $2 million in first month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Governor of Maryland Martin O'Malley formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination as his wife Katie (R) looks on in Federal Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O‘Malley raised $2 million in his first month as a candidate, a campaign spokesman said on Wednesday.

The former Maryland governor, who announced his candidacy on May 30, had 15 public events in Iowa and New Hampshire and brought in $2 million, campaign strategist Bill Hyers said in a statement ahead of a Federal Election commission deadline for candidate filings.

O‘Malley trails far behind front-runner Hillary Clinton in polls on the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.