Democratic presidential candidate O'Malley raised $2 million in first month

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O‘Malley raised $2 million in his first month as a candidate, a campaign spokesman said on Wednesday.
The former Maryland governor, who announced his candidacy on May 30, had 15 public events in Iowa and New Hampshire and brought in $2 million, campaign strategist Bill Hyers said in a statement ahead of a Federal Election commission deadline for candidate filings.
O‘Malley trails far behind front-runner Hillary Clinton in polls on the race for the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election.
Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Mohammad Zargham