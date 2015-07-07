Republican Fiorina raises $1.4 million for U.S. presidential bid

(Reuters) - Carly Fiorina has raised $1.4 million since launching her U.S. presidential bid in May, a slow start for the former Hewlett-Packard Co chief executive compared with others in the crowded Republican field.

In addition to the candidate’s fundraising, Carly for America, an outside super PAC supporting her presidential campaign, said it has raised $3.4 million so far, for a combined take of $4.8 million.

By comparison, some of her rivals for the Republican nomination for the November 2016 election who have released preliminary fundraising totals said they raised $8.3 million to $10 million in the three months through June, not including super PAC money.

Fiorina is considered a long shot for the nomination, earning just 1.2 percent of support in a recent Reuters poll of the likely Republican field. The former executive’s light fundraising so far shows she is fighting for attention from donors as well.

Her campaign manager, Frank Sadler, announced the campaign’s $1.4 million fundraising total in a memo dated Monday. He said Fiorina’s bid was launched from a “standing start,” putting her at a disadvantage to Republicans who built campaign infrastructures before formally joining the race.

“We won’t raise as much as others at this early stage of our campaign, but we will raise what we need to go the distance,” Sadler said in the memo.

Fiorina’s intake was considerably less than that of Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who said he raised about $10 million in the second quarter. Cruz said outside groups brought the total donated by his supporters to about $51 million since he launched his campaign in March.

Another Republican candidate, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, reported that he had raised $8.3 million in the last three months and $10.5 million since March, when he formed an exploratory committee. Carson announced his candidacy in May.

Others have not released fundraising numbers yet, including Republican front-runner Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor. Candidates must report fundraising figures for the fiscal quarter ended on June 30 to the Federal Election Commission by July 15.

During Fiorina’s 2010 bid for a U.S. Senate seat from California, she loaned her campaign about $6.78 million. Her campaign still finished in debt and only repaid some staffers and vendors this year, a few months before Fiorina announced her run for president.