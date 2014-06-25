FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican wins Florida special congressional election
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 25, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

Republican wins Florida special congressional election

Letitia Stein

1 Min Read

TAMPA Fla. (Reuters) - Voters in southwest Florida on Tuesday elected another Republican to replace U.S. Representative Trey Radel, who resigned in January after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine.

Retired businessman Curt Clawson won almost 67 percent of the vote in a special election in Florida’s 19th Congressional District, according to the state’s Division of Elections.

In the traditionally Republican stronghold Democrat April Freeman finished second with 29 percent and Libertarian Ray Netherwood was a distant third.

Clawson, a former chief executive officer of a wheel manufacturing company and basketball star at Purdue University, tapped his personal wealth in a heated Republican primary battle.

A political newcomer, he branded himself a Washington outsider - a message that resonated with Tea Party supporters and helped him secure the party’s nomination in April.

Clawson will fill the remainder of Radel’s term and must seek re-election in November.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.