Florida Gov. Scott not endorsing 2016 Republican presidential candidate
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
March 3, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Florida Gov. Scott not endorsing 2016 Republican presidential candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Florida Gov. Rick Scott addresses an economic summit in Orlando, Florida, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Thursday he would not endorse anyone in the 2016 Republican presidential race, despite the candidacy of a senator from his home state, Marco Rubio.

“I trust the voters, so I will not try to tell the Republican voters in Florida how to vote by endorsing a candidate before our primary on March 15. I believed in the voters when I first ran for office, and I still believe in them today,” Scott, a Republican, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

