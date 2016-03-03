Florida Gov. Scott not endorsing 2016 Republican presidential candidate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida Governor Rick Scott said on Thursday he would not endorse anyone in the 2016 Republican presidential race, despite the candidacy of a senator from his home state, Marco Rubio.

“I trust the voters, so I will not try to tell the Republican voters in Florida how to vote by endorsing a candidate before our primary on March 15. I believed in the voters when I first ran for office, and I still believe in them today,” Scott, a Republican, said in a statement.

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.