The U.S. presidential nominees soared to new heights on Thursday as replicas of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton flew through the air over a beach in southern California. The motorized aircraft, called 'Identifiable Flying Objects' by their creator, were outfitted with foam heads in each of their likenesses. Clinton's craft depicted the Democratic candidate as a witch on a broom; while Republican Trump's plane dropped money as it flew overhead.

"Nobody seems to be offended by either," said the planes' creator Otto Dieffenbach (DIFF-en-bock). "They've been enjoying Donald dropping money and Hillary flying around as a witch."

Dieffenbach's company, Flyguy Promotions, specializes in creating flying objects for promotional events. He said he wasn't trying to make a political statement with the Trump and Clinton planes, but rather made them for his own enjoyment and as a marketing tool for his company.

The two planes require two separate controllers, and Dieffenbach warned that a safe space needs to be maintained between the pair.

"They can travel individually, matter of fact they don't like each other very much. We've had a couple collisions in the air and they've survived them both but there's always been a little bit of makeup that's had to have been applied after the collisions."