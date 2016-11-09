FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
France's Hollande congratulates Trump, warns of period of uncertainty
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 10 months ago

France's Hollande congratulates Trump, warns of period of uncertainty

French President Francois Hollande delivers a statement on U.S. election results at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2016.Yoan Valat/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his shock victory in the U.S presidential election, but warned the result would open up a period of uncertainty.

"I congratulate him as is natural between two democratic heads of state," said Hollande. "This American election opens a period of uncertainty."

France would be vigilant and frank in its talks with the new administration on international issues, he said, adding that Trump's victory showed that France needed to be stronger and that Europe needed to be united.

A presidential official said Hollande had spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel before making his declaration.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
