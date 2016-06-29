France's Hollande says Trump election would be dangerous

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said in an interview published on Wednesday that the potential election of billionaire Donald Trump as U.S. president was a dangerous prospect that would make relations with Washington tricky.
Asked in an interview with French business daily Les Echos if Trump's election would be dangerous, Hollande answered: "Yes, his election would complicate relations between Europe and the United States."
Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich