a year ago
France's Hollande says Trump election would be dangerous
June 29, 2016 / 8:01 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande says Trump election would be dangerous

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande addresses a press conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2016.Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said in an interview published on Wednesday that the potential election of billionaire Donald Trump as U.S. president was a dangerous prospect that would make relations with Washington tricky.

Asked in an interview with French business daily Les Echos if Trump's election would be dangerous, Hollande answered: "Yes, his election would complicate relations between Europe and the United States."

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Heinrich

