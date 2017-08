French President Francois Hollande delivers his speech during a symposium on re-founding democracy (Refaire la democratie) at the Hotel de Lassay, the residence of the National Assembly speaker, in Paris, France, October 6, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday there was no alternative in the U.S. presidential election to backing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Whoever wins the American presidential election - and we hope it's her rather than him, without taking sides, but there isn't even a choice," Hollande said in a speech in Paris.