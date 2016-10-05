French politician Alain Juppe, current mayor of Bordeaux, a member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for their presidential primary, attends a rally as he campaigns in Lyon, France, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Pueblo, Colorado, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

PARIS The prospect Donald Trump could become president of the United States is "a big worry," Alain Juppe, the pollsters favorite to become President of France next year, was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I don't know Mr Trump, but there's a question mark and a big worry," Juppe, who hopes to be the main candidate of the country's center right in April's presidential elections, told the magazine Paris Match.

"His total ignorance of Europe, his disdain for France, his isolationist and protectionist points of view, his outrageous simplifications, his constant changes of tack, are a real concern. But it is for the people of the United States to choose."

Trump is the Republican Party candidate for the U.S. presidential elections on Nov. 8.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet; writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)