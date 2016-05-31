FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative editor considering lawyer for independent White House bid: Bloomberg
May 31, 2016 / 9:27 PM / a year ago

Conservative editor considering lawyer for independent White House bid: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conservative commentator Bill Kristol is considering choosing David French, a staff writer with National Review magazine and a constitutional lawyer, to run as an independent presidential candidate against Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Kristol, editor of the Weekly Standard, has expressed disappointment that Trump has likely secured the Republican nomination and said he has been searching for an alternative candidate.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

