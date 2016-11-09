Germany's Gabriel calls Trump 'pioneer of a new authoritarian movement'

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday called Donald Trump's U.S. election victory a warning for Germany and Europe, urging policy makers to listen more closely to people's concerns.

"Trump is the pioneer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist international movement. He is also a warning for us," Gabriel told German newspaper group Funke Mediengruppe in an interview.

"Our country and Europe must change if we want to counter the authoritarian international movement," Gabriel said.