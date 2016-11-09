FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Gabriel calls Trump 'pioneer of a new authoritarian movement'
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

Germany's Gabriel calls Trump 'pioneer of a new authoritarian movement'

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy, speaks during a news conference at the 15th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business in Hong Kong, China November 4, 2016.Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday called Donald Trump's U.S. election victory a warning for Germany and Europe, urging policy makers to listen more closely to people's concerns.

"Trump is the pioneer of a new authoritarian and chauvinist international movement. He is also a warning for us," Gabriel told German newspaper group Funke Mediengruppe in an interview.

"Our country and Europe must change if we want to counter the authoritarian international movement," Gabriel said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

