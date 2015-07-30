FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Gilmore files paperwork to enter presidential race
July 30, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Gilmore files paperwork to enter presidential race

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Governors, from left, Jim Gilmore of Virginia, Bob Ehrlich of Maryland, Scott Walker of Wisconsin, and George Pataki of New York share a moment during a sunset cruise with the Belknap County Republicans in Laconia, New Hampshire, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Virginia Governor Jim Gilmore filed the paperwork on Wednesday to join the race for the Republican presidential nomination, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Gilmore becomes the 17th candidate to seek the 2016 nomination, a field that includes former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, businessman Donald Trump and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker.

Earlier this month, Gilmore, 65, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper that he planned to formally enter the race in the first week of August.

Gilmore, who briefly sought the 2008 Republican nomination before dropping out, served one term as Virginia’s governor, from 1998 to 2002, and was the chairman of the Republican National Committee in 2001.

It was not clear whether Gilmore will participate in the first official Republican debate, on Aug. 6 in Cleveland. The top 10 candidates in national polls will take part in the prime-time debate, with the other presidential hopefuls participating in a forum earlier in the day.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
