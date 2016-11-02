Trump raised $100 million in 'small-dollar' donations in October
WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raised $100 million in October from "small-dollar" donors, his campaign announced on Wednesday.
LONGVIEW, Texas Looking for a way to help relieve stress in a heated political season, a Texas golf course owner has given patrons the chance to whack their balls at large posters of the leading presidential candidates affixed to hay bales.
In the Republican-stronghold of Longview, where Alpine Target Golf Center is located about 120 miles east of Dallas, Democrat Hillary Clinton has been the overwhelming target for patrons’ golf balls.
"Hillary Clinton is taking it a lot on the chin," owner Mike Williams said on Wednesday of the promotion that started about a week ago.
The Trump poster has suffered little damage, Williams said, noting "he is still in great shape."
(Reporting by Todd Yates; Editing by Andrew Hay)
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday agreed to revisit a challenge to an Arizona voting law which restricted the ability of advocates to collect absentee ballots by hand.
JACKSON, Ga. Down a Georgia country road, camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force have mobilized for rifle practice, hand-to-hand combat training -- and an impromptu campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.