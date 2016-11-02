Mike Williams, owner of the Alpine Target Golf Center, holds a large portrait of U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that had to be replaced, at the center in Longview, Texas November 2, 2016. The center is holding an informal election poll by letting its golfers hit golf balls at hay bales covered with the portraits of U.S. presidential nominees Clinton and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Todd Yates

LONGVIEW, Texas Looking for a way to help relieve stress in a heated political season, a Texas golf course owner has given patrons the chance to whack their balls at large posters of the leading presidential candidates affixed to hay bales.

In the Republican-stronghold of Longview, where Alpine Target Golf Center is located about 120 miles east of Dallas, Democrat Hillary Clinton has been the overwhelming target for patrons’ golf balls.

"Hillary Clinton is taking it a lot on the chin," owner Mike Williams said on Wednesday of the promotion that started about a week ago.

The Trump poster has suffered little damage, Williams said, noting "he is still in great shape."

(Reporting by Todd Yates; Editing by Andrew Hay)