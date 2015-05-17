FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Lindsey Graham to make important 2016 announcement Monday: MSNBC
May 17, 2015 / 11:03 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Lindsey Graham to make important 2016 announcement Monday: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Potential Republican 2016 presidential candidate U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - RTR4XVG6

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has said there is better than a 90 percent chance he will run for president, will make a “very important” announcement on Monday morning about 2016, MSNBC reported on Sunday.

The network quoted Graham as telling supporters in an email: As an announcement draws near, I need to know you stand with me.”

It said the South Carolina lawmaker would make his announcement on the “CBS This Morning” program.

Graham is a prominent critic of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy.

If he enters the race, he would join fellow Senators Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Marco Rubio among declared candidates for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, former Hewlett-Packard Chief Executive Officer Carly Fiorina and retired physician Ben Carson have also announced their candidacies.

Neither Graham nor his representative could immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Andrew Hay and Eric Walsh

