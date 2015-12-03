FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Graham blasts rivals Trump, Cruz for 'garbage' immigration ideas
#Politics
December 3, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Graham blasts rivals Trump, Cruz for 'garbage' immigration ideas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham speaks at the Growth and Opportunity Party at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham blasted rivals Donald Trump and Ted Cruz for what he called “garbage” anti-immigration ideas on Thursday, saying they would lose the 2016 election.

Graham, a South Carolina senator considered a long shot for the Republican presidential nomination for 2016, delivered a blistering speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition blasting two of the front-running candidates.

Graham said the policies against illegal immigrants espoused by Texas Senator Cruz and New York billionaire Trump will send the Republican Party into “oblivion.”

“I believe Donald Trump is destroying the Republican Party’s chances to win an election that we can’t afford to lose,” he said. “You think you’re going to win an election with that kind of garbage?”

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
