U.S. Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham takes the stage to speak at the No Labels Problem Solver Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham raised $1.05 million in the latest quarter, his campaign said on Thursday.

The South Carolina senator spent almost $2 million in the third quarter and has nearly $1.7 million cash on hand, the campaign said.