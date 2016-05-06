FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Republican presidential hopeful Graham: won't back Trump or Clinton
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 6, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Former Republican presidential hopeful Graham: won't back Trump or Clinton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator and former presidential hopeful Lindsey Graham said on Friday he could not in “good conscience” support Donald Trump for the presidency, but that he also would not back Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“I absolutely will NOT support Hillary Clinton for President,” Graham said in a post on Twitter. “I also cannot in good conscience support Donald Trump because I do not believe he is a reliable Republican conservative.”

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.