Former Republican presidential hopeful Graham: won't back Trump or Clinton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator and former presidential hopeful Lindsey Graham said on Friday he could not in “good conscience” support Donald Trump for the presidency, but that he also would not back Democrat Hillary Clinton.
“I absolutely will NOT support Hillary Clinton for President,” Graham said in a post on Twitter. “I also cannot in good conscience support Donald Trump because I do not believe he is a reliable Republican conservative.”
Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese