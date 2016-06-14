FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior House Democrat: must expect Russia to target U.S. institutions
June 14, 2016 / 6:57 PM / a year ago

Senior House Democrat: must expect Russia to target U.S. institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks at a town hall meeting on healthcare reform in Alhambra, California, August 11, 2009.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday he would not elaborate on reports that Russia was involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee database, but that Russian targeting should be expected.

"While I cannot get into the specifics of any one attack or hack, in light of our increasingly adversarial relationship with Russia after their invasion of Ukraine, we must expect that Russia, in particular, will target our institutions relentlessly – and for those that are not well defended, successfully," Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
