Moscow denies Russian involvement in U.S. DNC hacking

The headquarters of the Democratic National Committee is seen in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday denied involvement in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee database that U.S. sources said gained access to all opposition research on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"I completely rule out a possibility that the (Russian) government or the government bodies have been involved in this," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman told Reuters in Moscow.