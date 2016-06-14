FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow denies Russian involvement in U.S. DNC hacking
June 14, 2016 / 6:49 PM / a year ago

Moscow denies Russian involvement in U.S. DNC hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the Democratic National Committee is seen in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2016.Gary Cameron

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday denied involvement in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee database that U.S. sources said gained access to all opposition research on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"I completely rule out a possibility that the (Russian) government or the government bodies have been involved in this," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman told Reuters in Moscow.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish

