South Carolina Gov. Haley says 'not interested' in being vice president

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio at Swamp Rabbit Crossfit in Greenville, South Carolina February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a Republican who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick, said on Wednesday she is not interested in the post but will support the party’s eventual nominee.

“While I am flattered to be mentioned and proud of what that says about the great things going on in South Carolina, my plate is full and I am not interested in serving as vice president,” Haley, a popular Indian-American governor, said in a statement.