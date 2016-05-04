South Carolina Gov. Haley says 'not interested' in being vice president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a Republican who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick, said on Wednesday she is not interested in the post but will support the party’s eventual nominee.
“While I am flattered to be mentioned and proud of what that says about the great things going on in South Carolina, my plate is full and I am not interested in serving as vice president,” Haley, a popular Indian-American governor, said in a statement.
Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Leslie Adler