10 months ago
Trump considering Rep. Hensarling for Treasury secretary: WSJ
#Politics
November 10, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 10 months ago

Trump considering Rep. Hensarling for Treasury secretary: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Representative Jeb Hensarling (R-TX) (C) arrives for a Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 9, 2015.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Aides to President-elect Donald Trump are considering Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling of Texas as a candidate for Treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hensarling told the Journal on Thursday he would "certainly have the discussion" if the Trump administration came calling.

"But I’m not anticipating the telephone call," Hensarling added. "It is not something I’ve indicated interest in. It is not something I am pursuing. ... I think I’m in a pretty good position now to advance the cause," he told the Journal.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
