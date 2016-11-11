FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande and Trump agreed to 'clarify' key issues including Middle East: source
#World News
November 11, 2016 / 3:54 PM / 9 months ago

Hollande and Trump agreed to 'clarify' key issues including Middle East: source

French President Francois Hollande walks to deliver a statement on U.S. election results at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2016.Yoan Valat/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande and U.S President-elect Donald Trump had a phone conversation on Friday in which they agreed to clarify positions on key issues such as the Middle East and Ukraine, said a source in Hollande's camp.

The source told Reuters that the phone conversation lasted between seven and eight minutes and took place in "good conditions".

"They agreed to work together on a number of key issues in order to clarify positions - the 'war on terror', Ukraine, Syria, Iran's nuclear deal and the Paris climate change agreement," said the source.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey

