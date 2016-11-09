U.S. hospitals, hit by Trump win, vow to work with Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. hospital industry on Wednesday said it remained focused on ensuring that Americans have access to health care, and pledged to work the Trump administration and U.S. lawmakers to address the nation's healthcare challenges.

Republicans, who will control the White House and both chambers of Congress come Jan. 20, have vowed to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law expanding access to health insurance coverage, a move that could hurt hospitals and other providers. Shares of hospital operators as well as insurers slumped on Wednesday in the wake of Trump's presidential victory.