10 months ago
U.S. hospitals, hit by Trump win, vow to work with Republicans
November 9, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. hospitals, hit by Trump win, vow to work with Republicans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File Photo: A supporter of the health care reform holds a sign outside a health care town hall meeting in Miami, Florida September 3, 2009.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. hospital industry on Wednesday said it remained focused on ensuring that Americans have access to health care, and pledged to work the Trump administration and U.S. lawmakers to address the nation's healthcare challenges.

Republicans, who will control the White House and both chambers of Congress come Jan. 20, have vowed to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's health care law expanding access to health insurance coverage, a move that could hurt hospitals and other providers. Shares of hospital operators as well as insurers slumped on Wednesday in the wake of Trump's presidential victory.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

