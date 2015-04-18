FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Huckabee to announce 2016 presidential decision May 5
April 18, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Huckabee to announce 2016 presidential decision May 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee speaks during the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, said on Friday that he will make an announcement on May 5 about whether or not he will run for president in 2016.

Huckabee said in an interview on Fox News that he will announce his plans in his hometown of Hope, Arkansas.

Huckabee, who left office in 2007, first ran for president in 2008. He hosted a Fox News television show but quit early this year to weigh another run at the Republican nomination.

Huckabee, a former Baptist pastor, is known as an unabashed culture warrior on issues such as abortion rights and gay marriage. But he could struggle to win support beyond his social conservative base this year.

He would join a crowded field if he does decide to run. U.S. Senators Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have all announced their candidacies, and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush also are expected to jump in.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler

