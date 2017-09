U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee speaks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee raised $1.24 million in the third quarter, his campaign said on Thursday.

The former Arkansas governor spent $1.37 million in the quarter and has cash on hand of $761,410, the campaign said.