Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech during his visit at the Bavarian state parliament in Munich, Germany October 17, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BUDAPEST The outcome of the U.S. presidential election marks the end of a period of "liberal non-democracy" that was mainstream in the past two decades, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"This is the second day of a historic event, in which western civilization appears to successfully break free from the confines of an ideology," Orban told a conference organized by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"I feel that we are living in the days where what we call liberal non-democracy - in which we lived for the past 20 years - ends, and we can return to real democracy," said Orban, without explicitly referring to Donald Trump's election victory over Democrat rival Hillary Clinton.

