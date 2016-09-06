Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton smiles as she greets supporters while arriving for a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa August 10, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (L) speaks along side retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn during a campaign town hall meeting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va./TAMPA, Fla. The U.S. presidential campaign's focus shifted to national security on Tuesday as Republican Donald Trump pledged to help female veterans during a Virginia Beach campaign stop, and with Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine set to deliver a related speech in North Carolina.

Trump, speaking at the event in Virginia, a state with a large military population, began with a pledge to help female veterans if he wins the Nov. 8 election and also said he would work with Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, to “solve the problem” posed by the Islamic State militant group.

“Putin looks at Hillary Clinton and he smiles,” Trump said of the Democratic presidential nominee.

Meanwhile Kaine, Clinton’s running mate, will deliver a national security speech in North Carolina criticizing Trump’s foreign policy credentials, saying he botched his meeting last week with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

"The centerpiece of Trump's campaign is building a wall and making Mexico pay for it. It's even a chant at his rallies," Kaine will say, according to excerpts of the speech reviewed by Reuters. "Yet when Trump finally had the chance to look President Peña Nieto in the eye, he said it never came up.

"In other words, he choked. Turns out, Donald isn’t such a great negotiator after all," Kaine will add of the New York businessman.

Clinton, a former secretary of state, made similar remarks about Trump's visit to Mexico on Monday in an interview with ABC.

Ahead of Tuesday’s events, Clinton’s campaign organized a press conference with military veteran supporters before Trump’s event in Virginia and released a new television advertisement showing veterans and their families reacting to statements Trump has made about national security.

In the ad, their reactions are juxtaposed with footage of Trump saying that he knows more about Islamic State than U.S. military generals, criticizing U.S. Senator John McCain for being captured as a prisoner of war in Vietnam and comparing what he called his own sacrifices as a businessman to those of parents of slain soldiers.

Clinton told a get-out-the-vote rally in Tampa, Florida, that she, not Trump, is best prepared to protect the U.S. military serving overseas and take on Islamic State.

"We are going to do whatever is necessary for as long as it takes to bring ISIS to justice," Clinton said.

"I am a very patient person, I don’t quit, I don’t give up, I don’t blink," she added.

Both Florida and Virginia are considered swing states that could play a pivotal role in the outcome of the November election.

Trump’s campaign moved to pre-empt the criticism from Clinton’s camp on Tuesday by releasing a letter signed by 88 retired U.S. generals and admirals who are supporting the Republican nominee’s White House bid.

On Wednesday, Clinton and Trump will participate in a televised forum on national security sponsored by a veteran's group.

(Reporting by Steve Holland in Virginia Beach and Jeff Mason in Tampa; Additional reporting by Amanda Becker, Alana Wise and Ginger Gibson in Washington; Writing by Amanda Becker; Editing by Leslie Adler)