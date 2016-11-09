FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Shares of firms controlled by Trump's Indonesian business partner surge
#Business News
November 9, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 10 months ago

Shares of firms controlled by Trump's Indonesian business partner surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CEO of MNC Group Hary Tanoesoedibjo poses at the MNC editorial office in Jakarta May 25, 2012.Beawiharta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian companies controlled by Donald Trump's hotel business partner, Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, surged on Wednesday as the Republican nominee clinched the U.S. presidency, defeating Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump has a partnership with Tanoesoedibjo, who controls the MNC Group conglomerate, to manage hotels in the Indonesian island of Bali and in the West Java city of Bogor.

Shares of PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT.JK) surged 23 percent, PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN.JK) rose 2.1 percent and PT MNC Land Tbk (KPIG.JK) was up 0.7 percent. The broader Jakarta stock exchange .JKSE was down 1.4 percent.

"We always separate business from Trump's political career. What we can say for now is congratulations to Trump," Syafril Nasution, a spokesman for MNC Group, told Reuters by telephone.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
