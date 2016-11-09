FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Rouhani says Trump election has no effect on Tehran policies: IRNA
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 11:19 AM / 10 months ago

Iran's Rouhani says Trump election has no effect on Tehran policies: IRNA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes part in a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the U.S. election results would have no effect on Tehran's policies, state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying, noting that Iran's expanding economic ties with the world were irreversible.

"The results of the U.S. election have no effect on the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rouhani said.

"Iran's policy for constructive engagement with the world and the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions have made our economic relations with all countries expanding and irreversible."

He added that Iran's nuclear deal with six world powers has been reflected in a United Nation Security Council resolution and cannot be dismissed by one government.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

