Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is pictured after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, near Beirut, Lebanon November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BRATISLAVA Iran wants all parties to stay committed to an international nuclear deal signed last year, but has options if that does not happen, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

He spoke after the U.S. presidential election victory of Donald Trump, who had said he was opposed to the nuclear pact during campaigning.

"Of course Iran's options are not limited but our hope and our desire and our preference is for the full implementation of the nuclear agreement, which is not bilateral for one side to be able to scrap," Zarif told a news conference in Bratislava after meeting his Slovak counterpart Miroslav Lajcak.

(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jason Hovet)